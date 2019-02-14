::.. Tyler Foxx Valentine's Prediction..::

Happy Valentines day! I hope you are eating tons of candy hearts and chocolate today...without any guilt! Below is my Valentines reading for all 12 of my astrologicals for LOVE for the year ahead.

Aries: 2 of Staffs. Make yourself happy the rest will fall into place. If you are looking for love, take a look at yourself to see if you have any old emotional baggage that need to be dealt with FIRST. People can smell desperation a mile away, and it will make them run. A mate does not complete you; a make is icing on the cake of your own complete life. Do not look outside yourself for happiness. Then the relationship you truly desire will come.

Taurus: 9 of Swords. Something may be bothering you in regard to your relationship. Don't ignore your gut feelings. If you feel that something in your relationship is unhealthy, trust your instincts. Conversely, if you suspect that something is going on behind your back, your best bet is to ask your partner about it.

Gemini: Queen of Staffs. Try to give your mate some breathing space. If you are uncommitted, and longing for love, understand that the time may simply not yet be right for you. Are there things about yourself that you would like to change?

Cancer: 6 of Coins. If you are single but looking, when this card shows up, you are likely to meet someone new who is fun, beautiful and generous. This may come about via an introduction from somebody you already know. Make sure you let people know that you are "looking" for a partner. Get out there and get networking.

Leo: King of cups. If you are looking for love, this card shows someone who is very balanced and love/commitment minded headed your way. The suits in the tarot are not infallible when it comes to indication of physical characteristics but in general the Cups will indicate people with hair/coloring on the lighter end of the spectrum. Get out there and date a blonde.

Virgo: The Sun Card upright. This is not a time to be whiny, clingy, or needy. If you're looking for love - it definitely could be on the horizon for you. This is a time, if you are in a committed relationship, when both you and your beloved may be in more than usual need of space.

Libra: Ace of Swords. Ace can mean that you are ready to take a new path, and if you're already in a committed relationship, it shows that there's something about this relationship that you will choose to put a stop to. If something in the relationship is hurtful or bad for you, and you lose your partner because you say so - you didn't lose, you are being guided toward a relationship that is better for you.

Scorpio: Knight of Cups. If you are single, this card often indicates that someone is about to "sweep you off your feet." If you are in a relationship, the Knight can indicate final commitments/marriage. In the context of love, this card means positive messages, things that you would like to hear. Be open to exploration of your feelings. Stay grounded.

Sagittarius: The Star. This is an excellent time to meet someone new if you are looking for love. Although it's not impossible that love may simply knock on your door, it is more likely that you will need to get out there and mingle. A new relationship could happen at any time so don't turn down any invitations. If you are currently involved, this is a great time to build upon the relationship that you currently enjoy.

Capricorn: 7 of Cups. Someone has choices, a lot of them. Beware falling in love with the "rush" that happens at the beginning of a relationship. In no relationship does that rush last forever. Good relationships, even soul mate relationships, will settle into a less "rush-based" comfort zone at some point. That does not mean that you have to stay in a rut. The rush may not last forever but the passion with this card can endure.

Aquarius: Temperance card upright. Take care of yourself first Aquarius. Often, before you can really have peace and wisdom in your relationships, you need to have peace within yourself. Look at what you feel guilty about, mistakes that you feel you've made in your past. Then forgive yourself, and let them go. It's the only way you can make progress.

Pisces: 7 of staffs. If you are already committed, don't hesitate to speak your mind to your mate. This will only improve your relationship as long as you are simultaneously considerate of the way in which you speak your mind. If single, this card can indicate that you are about to meet someone new away from your usual haunts. Go out mix and mingle...this is your time Pisces.

Happy Valentines Day! Check back Friday for your weekend predictions. As always, if this resonates with you please share this with a friend. Tarot readings are for fun, enlightenment and entertainment and should not be considered professional advice.

Many blessings - Tyler Foxx