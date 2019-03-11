Find out about your sign!

Hey...Thanks for checking back for the week of 3.11.19! Keep in mind it could be kind of an odd week, due to mercury retrograde. The best reaction to ANYTHING this week would be non-reaction. If the reading resonates with you please show some love by sharing with your friends.

Aries: The Hierophant card. My Ram gang is seeking a deeper understanding to something this week. Studying, investigating and learning are big for Aries this week. You guys are generally going along with the program this week and not straying too far away from the regular way of doing things. While these are not bad things. Sometimes we need to embrace tradition, other times, we need to trust ourselves. Trust yourselves!

Taurus: The Strength card. Getting angry is easy when stuff goes sideways, but dealing calmly with frustration takes great strength. So does accepting & forgiving others. It can be a reminder not to despair or give up. You have the inner strength to handle almost anything thrown at you. If you are pushing too hard, you need to withdraw for the moment and be patient.

Gemini: The Tower card. How you respond is everything this week guys! The Tower Card will not be cool, if you are NOT open to change. It represents a sudden, dramatic upheaval or reversal in fortune. This... is quick and explosive. Sudden crises are life's way of telling you to wake up. Something's wrong, and you're not responding. Expect to get your ego checked.

Cancer: 5 of Swords. You might not be looking at the bigger picture this week Cancers. You might just be defining your interests too narrowly. Now is the time to put yourself first!!! If you are being abused or taken advantage of, this is a great time to free yourselves from non serving situations or relationships. If you are worn out by demands, take care of yourself. Just be aware that if you hurt others in the process, your victory will not feel complete.

Leo: King of Cups. Benevolence is your friend this week Leo, you may be forced into accepting a different point of view. You could likely feeling caring, tolerant and understanding. Take the high road this week when faced with challenges. Encourage others to follow your exaple.

Virgo: The Death card. People always get so freaked out about the Death card. Understanding that death is not something that happens once to our bodies. It happens on many levels and not just in the physical. Every second we die to the present... so the future can happen....make sense? In your case Death often represents an important ending that will bring about a significant change. It signals the end of an era; a moment when something is over. Change is inevitable, it is constantly happening. IMO, the best approach is to ride your faith and go with the flow.

Libra: Ace of Staffs. Its a sign you need to take inventory in your life. Sometimes you have to risk to get what you want. A time of passion is beginning. You will be able to show your best self for everyone to see. The Ace is a sign for creativity... Under its influence, you can become gain inspiration and come up to some pretty awesome solutions in your life. Forget tried and true... tired, worn-out solutions. Trust your own potentials, and there will be nothing you can't do this week.

Scorpio: Queen of Cups. You could be helping someone out in need and showing a lot of love and compassion to others. Your telepathy and psychic senses are highly sensitive this week. Unconditionally accepting of others and helping fix bad situations is your gift this week. Be like a queen and share your time that someone needs this week. Your kindness will not be forgotten.

Sagittarius: Page of Cups. All in your feels this week Sag gang! Something could happen that pulls at your heart or makes you really happy. The Page of Cups can be a child whose interactions with you involve emotional needs, moodiness, love, intimacy or spirituality. During those times times, feel free to express and enjoy your feelings. Great week to spend some time with your kids.

Capricorn: Page of Swords. Challenges that will bring about growth and change could be entering your life this week. This can be really frustrating when it happens but as I mentioned about the best course of action is one of non reaction and sort of going with the flow. Embrace these difficult situations. Think of them as lessons designed to test your grit. If you accept and succeed, you will become stronger!

Aquarius: 6 of Staffs. Someone is feeling mighty good this week and your self esteem is very healthy! Some of you have been working hard toward a goal, and success is finally within reach. If you do not feel close to victory now, it is on its way if you are putting in the work to make it happen. The victory of this card does not have to involve beating another person. Keep in mind that anyone can triumph over yourself, others, situations and odds.

Pisces: Queen of Coins. Down to earth, level and helpful describe my Pisces gang this week. You are basically doing whatever you can to help others. Taking a sensible approach you will use whatever is at hand, to solve anything that comes at you this week. I am loving the good energy that comes with this card. Overall should be a great week for you guys. Drama free and feeling good!

Tyler FoXx