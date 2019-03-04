Tyler Foxx Tarot reading for the week!

Welcome back for the week of March 4th 2019. Keep in mind Mercury Retrograde begins tomorrow. Things are about to go crazy with communications until March 28th at the earliest. If you haven't read my article about mercury retrograde. Please find it in my blog section. It is a 2 minute read but will help you to prepare for the insanity that is and isn't mercury retrograde. I always advise people that during retrograde period the best reaction is NON REACTION!

Aries: 8 of cups upright. You are realizing the current cycle is over, you have given up on a situation you have felt for a while is sort of hopeless. Slow down if you feel burned out this week by demands. You could be feeling really worn down. Take care of yourself.

Taurus: Ace of coins upright. Good on my bull gang for taking care of their health. Financially, I see Taurus enjoying abundance, doing well and generally getting whatever it is you need. Whatever struggle you are going through your efforts will be rewarded and you will see some growth as a result of this drama.

Gemini: Judgement reversed. Why all the indecision. It seems like you are holding yourself up. Let go of your insecurities and trust yourself more this week. Forgive yourself as you forgive others. You will free yourself up if you learn to live with the apology you may never get.

Cancer: 8 of swords upright. Feeling trapped by circumstance? I see you at a loss for direction and not sure which way to go and secretly hoping to be rescued.

Leo: Page of cups upright. Your love is overflowing. This is a great time to restart or renew a relationship. This is a great time to let your true feelings show and to open up to your mate.

Virgo: 6 of cups reversed. Like Britney Spears, you aren't so innocent. Feeling cynical much this week? Let go of the negativity and focus on the good that is going on in your life. Give a gift to someone this week it just might life your spirits too.

Libra: 3 of cups upright. It's time to party. You are generally feeling good and getting together with friends and reconnecting with people you have not talked to in a while. It's time to throw a party and be with friends.

Scorpio: Strength card reversed. Setbacks for my scorp gang this week! Someone has shaken your spirit this week. I see a lot of frustration and impatience around you. Be patient and take your time with people this week.

Sagittarius: 10 of cups upright. Forgiving someone this week? I see my Sag gang counting their blessings this week and perhaps going to a family event. Lots of peace and harmony in the family setting is highlighted for you guys this week. Keep being grateful and the universe will keep blessing you and bringing you peace in this way.

Capricorn: Queen of swords upright. Someone is facing the truth this week no matter how unpleasant it might be. Use your humor to deflect akward situations or to diffuse an argument. You are dead on in your judgements this week and cutting right to the heart of the matter and avoiding all drama. Lifes hard knocks have made you into the person you are today. That is your gift.

Aquarius: The Hermit upright. If you have been patiently waiting for someone. I see you overthinking this situation that has been weighting you down. Its okay to enjoy a little solitude while you chew this situation over but don't stay there too long. Chin up.

Pisces: Page of staffs upright. I see you giving 200% and jumping in with both feet. Move beyond all doubts and ignore any and all adversity. If you have been thinking about changing direction in a relationship or jobs this is a great time to begin exploring those paths.

Check back on friday for your weekend astrological update!

-Tyler Foxx