Midweek Tarot Card Predictions Predictions 2.27.19

Welcome back and here are your midweek predictions for 2.27.2019 Remember that mercury goes retrograde March 3rd until the 28th. You may already be feeling the effects with delays in communication. We will talk a little more in depth about that on Friday.

Aries: 5 of Staffs upright position. My ram gang seem to be really affected by the beginning of this mercury retrograde cyle. Conflicts much this week? I see your competitive nature in full ON mode. This is not a time to pursue any competitive conflicts with your mate either. Use your words and remember that whatever is going on will soon pass.

Taurus: 10 of Swords upright. I see a very very very painful ending here. Someone or something failed you. Take the "L" on this situation with humility and just own it. With failure comes an opportunity to rebuild. And Taurus...you will rise from the ashes. Pick yourself up..dust off and keep it movin!

Gemini: The Empress card upright. I see abundance. In fact ...are you or someone close to you pregnant? If not, you could be hearing this kind of news very soon. Romance is highlighted and I see a deeper commitment for my committed Gems and a possible new mate for my singles, this week. Some Gemini are thinking of starting a new business. With mercury about to retrograde, I would hold off until at least April 1st. No fooling.

Cancer: 5 of Swords upright position. Self esteem issues this week. Someone is taking something that happened last weekend very personally. Did you have a break up or an ending that has you feeling down? Someone from the past returning to your life possibly this weekend? An old flame possibly? Don't rush into anything by rebounding with someone it didn't work with before.

Leo: 7 of Staffs upright. Persistence pays off for my Leo gang this week. You guys never give up. Thats why things are poppin' for you guys this week. I see things going well at work. I see investments paying off too. It could be financially or it could be the work that you put into a relationship or situation is really starting to cement and you are happy with your work.

Virgo: King of Staffs upright position. My, my aren't we productive this week Virgo. Lots of good energy is flowing for you guys this week and things are generally going your way. I do have some advice. With this card, a light haired man..could be a boss, relative, mentor or somene you look up to could have some really great advice that will help you unlock some of your current obstacles. Take the advice and trust your instincts.

Libra: 5 of Coins reversed. It's now time to stop worrying and START taking care of yourself. I see a cycle ending for you where you carried a lot of worry and anxiety. All of that is now falling away from you as you are in rebuild mode. Perhaps some Libra's got a new job this week or began a new relationship. I see the job before or the prior relationship really drained you. This new energy that has moved for you this week is going to give you the spark you have been needing.

Scorpio: Page of Swords reversed. Someone has been sticking there nose where it don't belong. You are also letting people know, how you feel about this. As much as I understand the frustration with this. I want you to encourage you to be diplomatic. Set firm boundaries and adhere to them. Conflict over this one issue could really be at hand this week. Count to ten and take a deep breath. It isn't worth it.

Sagittarius: 10 of Cups upright position. And they all lived happily ever after...no, really they did. Sag gang what a great week for you guys. Smooth sailing for you guys this week. You are generally happy and enjoying family time. Lately, family has been even more on your mind. Plan a nice get away this weekend. It will be good for your soul.

Capricorn: The Fool card upright. My Cap gang is going with the flow this week. Pretty much anything goes. Up for anything! Trying new things, going new places, seeing new people. Luck is on your side with the Fool card upright. I see beginners luck, so if you try something new. You are going to come across as a pro. The universe is rewarding you. Enjoy this.

Aquarius: 4 of Coins upright. Holding on much? Are you a borderline hoarder? I see Aquarius holding onto junk this week. Junk people, Junk things and Junk relationships. This relationship you have been holding onto has turned toxic and clingy. I will say that any sort of co dependancy is bad, but the energy with this is that it's not serving you and it's starting to bring you down. Nobody can make you let go, you are gonna have to do that. Good Luck.

Pisces: King of Coins upright. Dannnnnnnnnnnnnnng I wanna be friends with Pisces this week. You guys got it on lock down. You are feeling stable, strong, things around you are secure and your money is looking EXCELLENT. You are confident, in control and looking and feeling great. Excellent energy Pisces.

Check back on Friday for a more indepth look at Mercury Retrograde.

Sending great vibes your way!

- Tyler Foxx