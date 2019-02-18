Weekly Prediction for the week of 02/18/19

Welcome back! I hope you had a most excellent weekend. Some of us could be feeling the early effects of Mercury Retrograde, which starts March 5th and ends March 28th. Retrograde's effects can typically be felt for 2 weeks before...and up to 2 weeks AFTER it ends. And first up this year, Pisces. Where some of us could be branching off into maybe a new job or recieve some information which will dramatically change your life. More on that later, just a heads up that it's coming. I will do a special blog on Retrograde this weekend, for those interested.

Aries: Knight of Cups upright. Explore your feelings this week. Is someone getting married? Things are going pretty well for my ram gang this week. If you are single this card could indicate romance for you this week. Work projects will go well for you this week. Be proud of your hard work.

Taurus: 3 of Swords upright. Oh Oh someone is in their feelings, like #Drake this week. Whatever difficulty you are currently going through in your personal relationship both parties are going to have to work equally to fix this. If you cannot work this out, do not dwell. The universe is trying to guide you to something more fufilling or something entirely better for you. Ask yourself Bull Gang...is this helping me or hurting me...before proceeding.

Gemini: 9 of Cups upright: My Gem gang has nothing but blue skies and blessings coming for them this week. When the 9 of cups appears, happiness, luck, work and money are good. Overall you should have a great week. If you are single, this is a great time to mingle. #JS

Cancer: 5 of Swords upright. Caution and restraint are issues for my Cancers this week. You are likely to be feeling under pressure on a lot of different issues this week. Take a deep cleansing breath Cancer. Stressing will not help you, right now. Conflict with relationships could leave you rattled. This is a great week to think before you react. Patience IS a virtue.

Leo: Strength Card upright. Money is good this week, relationship bond with your partner is strong, you are feeling generally healthy. Strength card is a reminder that you ARE stronger than you think. What a great card for my Leo gang! Keep harnessing these great thoughts you are having this week. I love that great energy.

Virgo: King of Coins upright. This is not the week to do anything different. Stick to the plan this week. Finances on the upswing and extra money (a bonus ) could be headed to your bank account this week. Put your best foot forward, this could be the week someone could sweep you literally off your feet, if you are single. Note if you are single: It could be a darkhaired person coming into your life. This person will love you for who you really are.

Libra: 5 of Staffs upright. This week "keep your eyes on the prize". You are on top of your game at work, if you are in a relationship things are about to get more 50/50, If you are looking for work this could be the week that you find the right fit. Try to maintain balance in all areas of your life this week.

Scorpio: The Hanged Man upright. Are you wanting to do something but feeling at a crossroad, not really knowing how to get started this week? If so, it's a sign that you should stop and look at ways that you might need to quit trying to control life/situations/people/things. Special note to my single scorpio. If you let go of the unattainable, you create room for the one who is meant to be there for you.

Sagittarius: The Emperor upright. The Emperor shows us to start using our head over our heart, even though it is not wanted. Forge ahead and do what you know is best. If you can master yourself then you should have zero problem handling ANY of the other obstacles that life throws at you. Work is good overall, remember fireworks are not attainable, a slow burning fire at home is. Focus on what you have right now VS. what you do not have.

Capricorn: 2 of Cups upright. Partnerships highlighted for my Cap gang this week! Overall things should be going pretty well for you. You are feeling loved more than usual and that has you feeling pretty content this week. If you are "looking 4 love," this is a sign that it's headed your way soon. Relax!!! If looking for a job, this can mean that you are going to find it very soon. An excellent week.

Aquarius: Temperance Card upright. You may have to try several approaches to things before you find what is truly right for you. Your accomplishments will not be overlooked at work this week. When it comes to your relationships for my Aqua's this week. Before you can really have any kind of peace or wisdom in your relationships, you need to find peace within yourself. Whatever you are holding onto...let it go.

Pisces: 8 of Coins upright. My Pisces gang is in for some hard work this week. This does not have to be a bad thing. If you are looking for work this is a great sign. If you are currently in a relationship, is work getting in the way? If you are looking for love, its not happening this week because you are too focused on money to have time for anything else. Work Work Work Work Work...

Check back on Friday for a look at the weekend ahead and for more about mercury retrograde. As always if the message resonates with you, please share this with a friend.

-Tyler Foxx