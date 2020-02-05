Tyler's World: Saving TAILS!

Meet Shelby #PawtasticFriends #LasVegas #Dogs

February 5, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Tyler Foxx
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Hey Foxx gang!

I was joined this week by Pawtastic Friends volunteer Melissa & my partner in rescue "LiL M".  We met Shelby who is about 4 years old, and one of the sweetest dogs in rescue.  He is super affectionate, great on a leash and one of the favorites of the volunteers @ Pawtastic Friends.  If you could adopt, foster or even sponsor THAT WOULD BE AH-MAZING!  Find out more about Shelby at Pawtastic Friends www.pawtasticfriends.com to see bio's and more videos. 

If you know someone looking to adopt, please share this video with them.  Every share gets these guys out of shelter and into the homes they dream about.  Thanks for watching and sharing.

Tyler's World
Pawtastic Friends
KLUC
Las Vegas

