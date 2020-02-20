Pawtastic Friend "Hemi"

Hemi is available for adoption here in Las Vegas! He is about 2 years old. He is energy packed & likes to RUN RUN RUN! Hemi is in the pawtastic friends training program as well.

To find out more about Hemi...contact my friends www.pawtasticfriends.com today! Adopt, Don't Shop!

