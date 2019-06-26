Tyler's World -- Relationship Rehabilitation

Hey FoXx gang,

Yesterday, I was talking to a friend who I also read tarot cards for, and she gave me confirmation on a reading that I provided to her a few weeks back. It's amazing to me that I can read for others and watch it play out. Then they come back and tell me this stuff, that when I told it to them, which at the time meant little to nothing. If only it were that easy, to predict what would happen in my own life. Being a medium has it's own pitfalls, because you double question things and over think things to the end. Some time ago, I got caught up in a pretty toxic relationship. I made so many excuses and blamed myself. I apologized for things, I never should have. Only to find out the person I was dealing with was involved with not one but two other people. Then I learned about narcissism and the pattern of behaviors that they display. And I learned about gaslighting which plays into the whole nasty manipulative game.

I think it's because mercury is about to go retrograde again, and because a little bit of time has gone by. I feel like the universe has been pushing me to write about narcissism this morning. I really wanted to remind you to give stuff time in life. You know that saying. "It will be okay in the end". If things are not okay, then it's not the end. So don't stress over stuff, because likely in 90 days you will feel entirely different than you did when you were first upset by something. I know I feel differently.

If anything I probably feel indifference, which is worse imho than hate. When you feel indifferent, its just apathy...full on Ed Sheeran "I don't care" and you really mean it. In clearing that energy, you open space for the universe to bring you new blessings. So when you manifest, wish for the best things. In the last month, I feel more alive than I have in years. I regained that self worth, I thought I had lost. So in closing. Love yourselves, and give yourself time. When break ups are fresh, create a note for your phone...... on a date 90 days in the future. Then at that time ask yourself how you feel. I promise it will be better than where you were on day 1.

I love you guys,

Tyler