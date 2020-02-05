Tyler's World: Went Banana's

That time, I saw Gwen Stafani @ Planet Hollywood

February 5, 2020
Tyler Foxx
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Hey Foxx gang!

You know me.  I love a nite out.  After being a fan of Gwen Stefan since 1995  &"Tragic Kingdom".  I FINALLY got a chance to see her perform LIVE.  The show was UH-MAYZING!  Special shout out to my BFF @SirFreezy, Eric & Peter!  Special thanks to Zappo's Theater & Planet Hollywood.  We had the greatest time.  Just another reason I love living in this city so much.

Let's be friends on socials  @TylerFoxxVegas  Follow me, I'll follow you back. 

Tyler's World
Gwen Stefani
KLUC
Las Vegas
Zapp's Theater
Planet Hollywood Las Vegas

