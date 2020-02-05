Tyler's World: Went Banana's
That time, I saw Gwen Stafani @ Planet Hollywood
February 5, 2020
Hey Foxx gang!
You know me. I love a nite out. After being a fan of Gwen Stefan since 1995 &"Tragic Kingdom". I FINALLY got a chance to see her perform LIVE. The show was UH-MAYZING! Special shout out to my BFF @SirFreezy, Eric & Peter! Special thanks to Zappo's Theater & Planet Hollywood. We had the greatest time. Just another reason I love living in this city so much.
Tyler Foxx