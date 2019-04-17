Hey Foxx gang!

Humpday and 1/2 way to the weekend. I am shooting Episode 7 of TylersWorld this afternoon with "Body Wag Brody". He is going to be my 4th, Pawtastic Friend of the week. If you are interested in sponsoring, fostering, or providing a forever home. Check out some of their bios at www.pawtasticfriends.com .

I have been dedicated to relationship rehabilitation. Yesterday, I successfully completed 5 weeks of no contact. I am soooooooooooo incredibly proud of myself. Alot of people fail at no contact, I'll get into that tomorrow tho. But for today. I wanted to hip you to 3 reasons why your ex is likely to come back.

>>>> 3 reasons your ex comes back >>>>

1.) Their feelings: They love the way that you make them feel. It provides fuel for them.

2.) What you did for them: They don't have anyone else that provides the things that you do. Perhaps its money or assistance in some way. Perhaps you provided a lot of emotional support and they loved using you as a dumping ground. In short they come back because those needs are being unmet in their current relationships.

3.) How you made them look: Look @ you... you got yourself together, people respect you, people take you seriously. In accordance if people see YOU that way. They think people see them in the same light. It's twisted but its usually a reason they come back.

Stay strong and remember you deserve better, moving backwards in these situations is like reheating fast food. It's never as good. Keep that in mind.

I love you guys

- Tyler FoXx