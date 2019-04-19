The 3 reasons a narcissist will not return

TGIF FoXx Gang!

I swear it has felt like Friday, since Wednesday. I hope you are enjoying day 4 of your spring break. This weekend I am off. I will be writing more and doing things around my house and running to the doggy groomer. So even though I am off. I will be doing homework stuff. I will be off on Monday, I am taking part in community clean up at the Floyd Lamb Park. Entercom Communications, the owner of KLUC has a company wide initiative. It's called "One Thing". It's basically if we all do one thing. We can all work together to save the world in different ways. I love that we not only get to have fun on air and create videos. But we are globally and socially responsible as a company. Thank you to my boss, JB, our President David Field and the big boss locally Dan K. Thank you for creating a culture that is about sustainability and strengthening our community. I love that we are allowed take part in these events and actually make a difference.

So I told you there are 3 reasons your ex, might break up and stay gone:

1.) They know there is not a snowballs chance in hades, that you would take them back. This could be because you have moved on, become happier. Perhaps got involved with a new mate. Others may have put some physical distance between the ex, like moving a state away or something along those lines.

2.) Too much had been done. If there have been issues with 3rd parties, or PPO's. Perhaps they had a child with someone else (Wendy Williams ...anyone??) They know after such a catastrophe there is no way of working it out. They know that you would NEVER at that point take them back. No matter how much they pleaded. So they move on. But they always look back.

3.) You understand the truth about them. When you understand the truth about someone its a powerful thing. More so, if they know you know and accept the truth about them. Would you try and go back to someone, that knew all of your negative qualities. I wouldn't. So if they realize you know the truth about them chances are pretty good they will NOT come back.

1 month 10 days away!!!

