Pawtastic Friend "Leelee"

Tyler is doing what he loves most. Saving dogs! Meet Leeleee, our PAWTASTIC FRIEND of the day!

Melissa aka "Lil M" and Volunteer Keith brought us Leeleee today! She is a senior girl who has been in & out of rescues for the last 8 years. Leelee is also a cancer survivor... She is very athletic and prefers to be the only dog in the house! Please consider ADOPTING or FOSTERING Leelee. Every share helps these guys find a home. FIND OUT MORE: www.pawtasticfriends.com

