Pawtastic Friend "Bear"
Bear Is Available For Adoption In Las Vegas! Please Share!
February 20, 2020
Bear is available for adoption here in Las Vegas! He About 1 Year Old. He is super sweet and starting training program. He is on the path to becoming the best Bear he can BE! To find out more about Bear...contact my friends www.pawtasticfriends.com today! Adopt, Don't Shop!
