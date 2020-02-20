Pawtastic Friend "Bear"

Bear Is Available For Adoption In Las Vegas! Please Share!

February 20, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Tyler Foxx
Categories: 
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Bear is available for adoption here in Las Vegas! He About 1 Year Old. He is super sweet and starting training program.  He is on the path to becoming the best Bear he can BE! To find out more about Bear...contact my friends www.pawtasticfriends.com today!  Adopt, Don't Shop!

Let's Be Social! 
Follow Me:
@TylerFoxxVegas

  • Featuring: Tyler FoXx, Michael "Big Mike," Melissa "Lil' M," & @PawtasticFriends
  • Produced By: Stephan SirFreezy
  • Song Title: Side Steppin 
Tags: 
Tyler's World
Tyler Foxx
Las Vegas
KLUC
Adoption
pets

Recent Podcast Audio
Episode 407 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Chet Gave A Bribe The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 406 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Bobcats As Pet's Isn't a Thing, right? The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 406 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Lil Jess Broke Girlcode The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 405 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Chet CAN'T Ski The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 404 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Valentine's Day The Chet Buchanan Show
Love Letter from our Super P1s 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes