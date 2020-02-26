Pawtastic Friends "Peaches & Mango"

Today Tyler FoXx & Melissa “Lil’ M” are looking for a loving home for mother daughter pair, Peaches & Mango!

They are senior girls that are in the Pawtastic Friends Training Program! Please consider ADOPTING or FOSTERING Peaches & Mango as a pair. Please also help us spread the word by sharing! Every share helps these guys find a home. FIND OUT MORE: www.pawtasticfriends.com

