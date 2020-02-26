Pawtastic Friends "Peaches & Mango"

Please Help us Find A Home For This Mom & Daughter Pair

February 26, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Tyler Foxx
Categories: 
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Today Tyler FoXx & Melissa “Lil’ M” are looking for a loving home for mother daughter pair, Peaches & Mango!  

They are senior girls that are in the Pawtastic Friends Training Program!  Please consider ADOPTING or FOSTERING Peaches & Mango as a pair.  Please also help us spread the word by sharing! Every share helps these guys find a home.  FIND OUT MORE: www.pawtasticfriends.com

  Featuring: Tyler FoXx, Melissa "Lil' M," & @PawtasticFriends
  Produced By: Stephan SirFreezy
  Song Title: Side Steppin 
Tyler's World
Tyler Foxx
Las Vegas
KLUC
Adoption pets

