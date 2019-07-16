Roo is our amazing Pawtastic Friend of the day

Look at those antenna's on this girl! If you do not have cable TV this sweet girl could help you pull down some channels. She is sweet playful and loving and loves other dogs and playtime. She is young we guess she is about 3 years old. Lots of love with this girl. She is currently living in boarding and looking for her 2nd lease on life in her forever home!

www.pawtasticfriends.com to sponsor, foster or adopt! Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue is a 501 (c) 3 organization. Your donations are tax deductible and help dogs right here in Las Vegas.