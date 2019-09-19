Relationship Rehab Time - Breaking up with a narcissist

Hey FoXx Gang

It's relationship rehab time. I was thinking about something. Dating is hard...really hard. BUT...what happens when you break up with someone you REALLY care about? Do you want them back months later and actually miss them - or - do you understand the how's & why's that go along with the break up. A lot of times I think we dwell on the loss of the relationship because of ego! Other times its just hurtful and it simply hurts our feels.

With these situations most of the time. There is no amount of duct tape that could fix the situation, even if we wanted to. I've come to the conclusion that when people destroy a relationship it's for a reason. Either they don't feel confident or they are getting "supply" (i.e. attention, money, comfort etc ) from another source.

I think it's natural to be like he/she cheated it's over .... and there is some level of closure with your ex partner. NOT WITH THE NARCISSIST...they just go ghost. Recently, I turned the tables on a narcissist and ended the relationship. In doing so I created a narcissistic injury...and hurt their feelings awww... Narcissists hate having to acknowlege that you have hurt them in ANY way. When you do this most likely you will be exposed to all sorts of anger or revenge tactics that they might take.

In closing when you make the decision to break up with a narcissist...there is no turning back. You better be REALLY sure that's what you want to do because often times they realize YOU have figured them out. Seldom will they hoover you back, when they have to put real genuine work in to fix the relationship. They just are not capable. Let them go...

Love yourselves as much as I love you-

Tyler