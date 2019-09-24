Adoptions to announce...

Pet friendly events to benefit Pawtastic Friends going on!

September 24, 2019
Tyler Foxx
Audio

It's always super great when Michael & Melissa swing by to talk about animal rescue here in Las Vegas.  You can change a life by donating...adopting or  fostering.  We talked about Ringo, Sir Melo, Red and a few other dog's at Pawtastic Friends.  Lots of community events going on and chances for you to get involved helping the homeless pets of Las Vegas.  Please consider adopting or sharing with a friend who is looking for a pet.  Find out how you can have a dog for a day!!!

- Tyler

PS: Every share is a chance for these guys to find homes.  Please visit www.Pawtasticfriends.com 

