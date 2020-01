Meet Bentley...our Pawtastic Friend of the day! He is a senior gentleman who is such a lover. This just just wants a warm bed, a nice yard and a family to call his own. He has agility training under his belt. He is available for foster, adoption or day play dates. To find out more about BENTLEY find his bio at www.pawtasticfriends.com

