23 dogs saved! We still need your help!

Pawtastic Friends podcast, Tyler almost spilled the beans on a hell crazy party! Can you adopt, foster or sponsor a rescue? Micheal and Melissa and Pawtastic Friends saved 23 dogs and got them into rescue...but we still need so much more help. When dogs go into rescue 99% of the time they go to boarding, where they live in kennels 23 hours a day. Please, share this podcast or check out some of the bio's at www.pawtasticfriends.com

I love you thanks for listening!

Tyler FoXx