23 dogs saved! We still need your help!

www.pawtasticfriends.com

September 10, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Categories: 
Audio

Pawtastic Friends podcast, Tyler almost spilled the beans on a hell crazy party!  Can you adopt, foster or sponsor a rescue?  Micheal and Melissa and Pawtastic Friends saved 23 dogs and got them into rescue...but we still need so much more help.  When dogs go into rescue 99% of the time they go to boarding, where they live in kennels 23 hours a day.  Please, share this podcast or check out some of the bio's at www.pawtasticfriends.com 

I love you thanks for listening!

Tyler FoXx 

Tags: 
Pawtastic Friends
Tyler Foxx
KLUC
Las Vegas
Animal Rescue
Adopt
Don't Shop

Recent Podcast Audio

KLUC
23 Dogs RESCUED! Tyler almost spilled the beans... 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Four Years Later And You Are Just Now Telling Me 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 346 The Chet Buchanan Show
A FISHY Spence's Challenge... AND Can You Go Back On Your Word To Give Up A Kidney? The Chet Buchanan Show
Would You Give The Money Back? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
Brianna & LeToya from HRC Las Vegas joined us on the show this morning! 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes