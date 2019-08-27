23 scheduled to die saved!

We need fosters asap! Can you help?

August 27, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Categories: 
Audio

Micheal & Melissa had a hard day today!  They were only able to save 23 dogs...IKR ONLY 23...23 is a huge number we could really use some serious help, with fosters.  Everytime we get a dog out of boarding and into foster we can save another.  The problem like Micheal said is with the over population ...please visit our rescue partners at www.pawtasticfriends.com  your 501c3 donation could save a life.  Join us weekly for our Pawtastic Podcast in Tyler's world on www.kluc.com 

Tags: 
Pawtastic Friends
Tylers World
Las Vegas
Animal Rescue
KLUC

Recent Podcast Audio

KLUC
Life Is Beautiful with CEO Justin Weniger 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
We saved 23 dogs but REALLY need your help! 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 339 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Seconds of Panic Turns In Kayla's Favor. We're Busting Out "Body Odities." AND Lil' Jess Got Called Out For Coach Shaming. The Chet Buchanan Show
Has A Crime Been Committed? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 338 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes