23 scheduled to die saved!

Micheal & Melissa had a hard day today! They were only able to save 23 dogs...IKR ONLY 23...23 is a huge number we could really use some serious help, with fosters. Everytime we get a dog out of boarding and into foster we can save another. The problem like Micheal said is with the over population ...please visit our rescue partners at www.pawtasticfriends.com your 501c3 donation could save a life. Join us weekly for our Pawtastic Podcast in Tyler's world on www.kluc.com