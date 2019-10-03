Rescuing tales! Debbie is available for adoption

Debbie is one of the greatest girls in the world! She is currently living in boarding and would do much better on a couch in your house. Debbie is also currently undergoing agility training and building trust with humans as she didn't really get a lot of interaction in her last home. If you love huskies, Debbie is your girl! Find out more about this sweet girl @ www.pawtasticfriends.com or shoot me a note and I will put you in touch.