Rescuing tales! Debbie is available for adoption

What a beautiful husky mix!

October 3, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Uncategorized

Debbie is one of the greatest girls in the world!  She is currently living in boarding and would do much better on a couch in your house.  Debbie is also currently undergoing agility training and building trust with humans as she didn't really get a lot of interaction in her last home.    If you love huskies, Debbie is your girl!  Find out more about this sweet girl @ www.pawtasticfriends.com or shoot me a note and I will put you in touch.  

Tyler's World
Tyler Foxx
Pawtastic Friends
Animal Rescue
KLUC
Las Vegas
Melissa Novelli
Michael Novelli

