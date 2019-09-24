Tyler and LiL M' from Pawtastic Friends

September 24, 2019
Tyler Foxx
What can we say about Irwin?  He's probably the most handsome dog you have ever seen.  He loves trips to the park and playing ball.  Irwin is a super chill fellow that just wants all the simple things most dogs take for granted.  Love, Patience and Balls to play with!  He is currently living in boarding and would probably be much happier living at your house.  If you know anyone looking to adopt or foster, please share this video with him.  He has been through agility training and is waiting to meet you!  To find out more about adopting, fostering or donating... visit www.pawtasticfriends.com  

Every share is an opportunity to be seen by his future fur ever family.  Please share!  Sharing IS caring <3

- Tyler 

