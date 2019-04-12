Tyler FoXx Visited Paul Culley Elem School!!!

April 12, 2019
TGIF!!!  My goodness, is it really Friday already??? I have had so much going on since Wednesday the last few days have been kind of a blur.  All this wind stirred up my allergies and I am a mess.  I was woken up early this morning with a text from a friend, and I couldn't get back to sleep ugh!!!  So I stayed up and watched the news for a bit before getting ready and heading out for the morning.  I have to get better at planning my time and respecting my own constraints with time.  Some days I feel like even tho I am productive, I am not on the level I want to be.  So we try harder next week!

This morning, I went to Paul Culley Elementary School.  I talked to kids from 3-5th grade about their career goals.  I was able to reflect on my own career for a minute.  I forced me to stop and look at my own life and realize how grateful I am for all of the chaos from day to day.  I am producing a web series focused on saving dogs, with Pawtastic Pets, I write this here blog and I do a radio show.  I feel mighty fortunate for the platforms that Entercom has provided me with.  Shout out to all of the kids, and the faculty I met this morning.  Your staff and students are A+ grade  I was so inspired and glad to hear the kids talking about media and genuinely excited about it.  Thank you for having me...it was so nice meeting all of you. 

I hope you guys have an amazing weekend!  I will be at the 5th Annual 98.5 KLUC Bunny Trail starting at 8am tomorrow morning.  Registration starts around 9 and we will have races every 20 minutes.  Candy, Fun and Entertainment at Tivoli Village.  Get more details on our home page.    I hope to see you there!!!

- Tyler FoXx

