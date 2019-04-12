Tyler FoXx Visited Paul Culley Elem School!!!

Hey FoXx Gang!

TGIF!!! My goodness, is it really Friday already??? I have had so much going on since Wednesday the last few days have been kind of a blur. All this wind stirred up my allergies and I am a mess. I was woken up early this morning with a text from a friend, and I couldn't get back to sleep ugh!!! So I stayed up and watched the news for a bit before getting ready and heading out for the morning. I have to get better at planning my time and respecting my own constraints with time. Some days I feel like even tho I am productive, I am not on the level I want to be. So we try harder next week!

This morning, I went to Paul Culley Elementary School. I talked to kids from 3-5th grade about their career goals. I was able to reflect on my own career for a minute. I forced me to stop and look at my own life and realize how grateful I am for all of the chaos from day to day. I am producing a web series focused on saving dogs, with Pawtastic Pets, I write this here blog and I do a radio show. I feel mighty fortunate for the platforms that Entercom has provided me with. Shout out to all of the kids, and the faculty I met this morning. Your staff and students are A+ grade I was so inspired and glad to hear the kids talking about media and genuinely excited about it. Thank you for having me...it was so nice meeting all of you.

I hope you guys have an amazing weekend! I will be at the 5th Annual 98.5 KLUC Bunny Trail starting at 8am tomorrow morning. Registration starts around 9 and we will have races every 20 minutes. Candy, Fun and Entertainment at Tivoli Village. Get more details on our home page. I hope to see you there!!!

- Tyler FoXx