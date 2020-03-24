Tyler's World: Blog : Working from home

Hey gang!

Happy Tuesday! Shout out to everyone working those essential jobs. I had to get up early and take my little guy Lucky to the vet. Last week his face blew up like a balloon and he had to go to the ER. Because of all the chaos going on. We were unable to get an appointment for a few days. FINALLY this morning I was able to drop him off around 7am YAY! Hopefully they will be able to sort out his dental issues at a lower cost than expected. Doggy dental ain't cheap. Let me tell you. But anyway shout out to all of you who are doing those essential jobs.

So by now you probably noticed we have been broadcasting from home. I thought I would love being home everyday in my pajamas watching tv. I appreciate the time home with my babies, but I am craving some outside attention and just the life and energy of this city. I will never again claim this city is too crowded after this. It will be a relief to see crowds of people and the laughter and smiles on peoples faces as they go on about their evenings. I miss connecting with friends over lunches or late night adult beverages and the shows. But, I know it's not forever and just until we get this under control. It is mind boggling how much we are learning about COVID-19. Weeks ago, we didn't know much. NOW...it has changed our entire way society deals with eachother.

Here I was thinking 2020 was gonna be like the Jetsons or Back II The Future .... boy did we get a surprise! I love you guys so much. Take care of yourselves mentally and your neighbors. Look out for them some people live alone. Keep distancing guys. BUT stay connected. Keep washing your hands and having fun. This will be over before we know it..

I'll talk to you 2-7 this afternoon on 98.5 KLUC and the #worldfamous RADIO.COM app

- TylerFoxxVegas