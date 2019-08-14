Find out how you can save, sponsor, foster or adopt!

There are so many sweet and well trained dog's currently in foster...many of them have already had agility training. Micheal & Melissa from Pawtastic Friends stopped by and offered to pay the adoption fee on 2 of our friends currently living in boarding who have been waiting a long time for their forever homes. Our friend Cheryl lost her dog, we cried with her for the loss of her beloved "monkey". Losing a pet is so hard emotionally. The best way to honor the memory of your pet is to adopt and give them the same quality of life we gave our beloved. Check out the podcast and www.pawtasticfriends.com to meet some of our friends who have been waiting to meet you!

- Tyler Foxx

#podcast