The 28th can't come soon enough

It's Thursday and I'm up and at em'.... and on my purpose this morning! We are officially 1 week away from the end of Mercury Retrograde. I cannot wait for it to be over. In case you don't know what mercury retrograde is; it's a period of time where the planet Mercury which rules communication is thought to spin in reverse or appear that way anyway. Lots of confusion, delays, miscommunication, problems with electronic devices. It's a time when basically the world falls into chaos. For example: the KLUC studio was without internet, Facebook & Instagram were down. I had my kitchen light burn out and need to be repaired, the water line to my apartment complex was being repaired as well, so I was without running water for 12 hours. Through all the chaos you have opportunity to re think...re do... which is the positive aspect of retrograde. I had a friend ask about getting married or getting a job during mercury retrograde. I told her that it wasnt necessarily a bad thing because it's sort of completion of a cycle they had been going through. In this case they had been in love and living with each other for almost a decade. So I advised her this was a re-commitment, which is okay to do ...you see the re- theme here? I would say however, if you are starting a new job during this time. Your situation at your job could change. You might get transferred to another department or end up with an entirely different boss or position than what you were hired for. It's almost over...The 28th can't come fast enough!

