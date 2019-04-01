Meet Pretty Penelope: A Pawtastic Friends Dog

98.5 KLUC's Tyler Foxx adventures this week into the world of dogs. Tyler meets up with model, actress, philanthropist, Cheryl and Pawtastic Friends, Melissa. They created a Pawtastic Friend's goal to have 985 dogs adopted in two years.

Meet Penelope aka Pretty Penelope:

Loving and cute

She's five-years-old

Good snuggler

Knows her commands

Is patiently waiting for a home

Enrolled in Pawtastic Friend's Enrichment Scholarship Program

If you would like to meet Pretty Penelope, or others just like her, contact PawtasticFriends.com. You could help sponsor her training sessions in Pawtastic Friend's scholarship program. Dogs get taught agility, build confidence, jump hurdles and zip through tunnels in these scholarship programs. Pretty Penelope is a great family dog and a wonderful hiking buddy. You can schedule a meet and greet with her today. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "Tyler's World"

