Melissa from Pawtastic Friends joins us this week
Duke is one of the greatest guys on the planet...and is looking for a home.
May 22, 2019
Duke is a super great guy! To find out more about our Royal friend Duke... visit www.pawtasticfriends.com - Tyler FoXx
