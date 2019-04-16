Meet Chance: A Pawtastic Friends Dog

98.5 KLUC's Tyler Foxx adventures this week into the world of dogs. Tyler meets up with model, actress, philanthropist, Cheryl Prater and Pawtastic Friends, Melissa. They created a Pawtastic Friend's goal to have 985 dogs adopted in two years. Check out 98.5 KLUC's Dog of the Week #1 and Week #2

98.5 KLUC's Dog of the Week #3

Meet Chance:

Not a sloppy kisser

He's four to five-years-old

Great at cuddling

Is patiently waiting for a home

If you would like to meet Chance, or others just like him, contact PawtasticFriends.com. You could help sponsor his enrichment swim training sessions at Pawtastic Friend's. Dogs get taught physical and also mental training in the enrichment training program. Rico would do good in a home in an adult-only home. He loves attention. You can schedule a meet and greet with him today. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "Tyler's World"

Check out Tyler's other adventures here: Tyler's World

Listen to Tyler Foxx on 98.5 KLUC Monday through Friday night from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on RADIO.com