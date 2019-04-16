Meet Chance: A Pawtastic Friends Dog

Chance, Cheryl Prater & Melissa from Pawtastic Friends of Las Vegas

April 16, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Pawtastic Friends of Las Vegas

#KLUC

Categories: 
Videos

98.5 KLUC's Tyler Foxx adventures this week into the world of dogs. Tyler meets up with model, actress, philanthropist, Cheryl Prater and Pawtastic Friends, Melissa. They created a Pawtastic Friend's goal to have 985 dogs adopted in two years. Check out 98.5 KLUC's Dog of the Week #1 and Week #2

98.5 KLUC's Dog of the Week #3

Meet Chance:

Not a sloppy kisser

He's four to five-years-old

Great at cuddling

Is patiently waiting for a home

If you would like to meet Chance, or others just like him, contact PawtasticFriends.com. You could help sponsor his enrichment swim training sessions at Pawtastic Friend's. Dogs get taught physical and also mental training in the enrichment training program. Rico would do good in a home in an adult-only home. He loves attention. You can schedule a meet and greet with him today. Check back every Friday for a new installment of "Tyler's World"

Check out Tyler's other adventures here: Tyler's World 

Listen to Tyler Foxx on 98.5 KLUC Monday through Friday night from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on RADIO.com

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
985 KLUC
KLUC
Tyler Foxx
Las Vegas
vegas
chance
Pawtastic Friends
Dog of the Week
dog
Dogs
Cheryl Prater

Recent Podcast Audio
Grandma Is Trying To Kick My Girlfriend Out Of The Photo. If Kim Kardashian Is Going To Be A Lawyer, Then I Can Be_______. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 267 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 266 The Chet Buchanan Show
A'ja Wilson BEATS Kayla In 15 Seconds of Panic. Who Is The BEST Golden Knight? The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla "The Rule Follower" Is Okay With THIS? When Were Your Parenting Choices Questioned? Spence is Vindicated!! The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 265 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes