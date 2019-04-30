MAX Stops By KLUC

If MAX's mega-hit "Lights Down Low" is the white-hot seduction, then you can call his new single "Love Me Less" the morning-after reality.

The super-showman was in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards, but had to stop by KLUC and chat with Tyler Foxx about the new track, a collab with Quinn XCII, and everything else happening in his exploding career.

In addition to his Broadway baby roots and that time he was Madonna's "fetus boyfriend," MAX talked with Tyler about the genesis of the first single off his upcoming sophomore album.

"I think we all bring baggage to any relationship. We all have our little weird quirks that we don't want to show right away," MAX said of "Love Me Less." "I wrote 'Lights Down Low,' that's all the romance. Sometimes, real life hits and the right person is someone who will love you more for your baggage."

The album "House of Divine" drops later this year...but you can check out the whole interview with Tyler now!