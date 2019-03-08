Tyler's World :: Thursday Night Out ::

March 8, 2019
I am so Vegas!  I am one of those people that likes to go out on Thursday nights.  I called up my boy Freezy and we hit up a few spots last night.

One of my favorites was Pirahana...I love the energy in that place...But I got all fanboy because I got to meet Larry Edwards.  Larry did a show for a number of years as Tina Turner in Frank Marino's show.  I've always been a fan of Tina Turner but when I saw Larry in the show, it felt real to me.  I was fortunate enough to meet him again.  We met briefly at the 98.5 KLUC Official After Pride Party - Glampyres, last October.  We had sexy people there like Morgan McMicheals, Dev, Nina Sky, DJ CO1, Chris Cox there...But back to Larry... He remembered me, last night!  My mind was blown.  I am so geeky fanboy.  So you know we had to get a selfie.     I've attached that for you below.  TGIF. #Fanboy - Tyler Foxx

Tyler Foxx & Larry Edwards
