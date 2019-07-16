Kong is our Pawtastic Friend of the day!

He prefers crumpets, tea and british accents!

July 16, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Categories: 
Special Features

Kong loves Tea, Crumpets and Intellectual Conversation...and probably British accents.  Altho we are not 100% sure on the last part...He just wants a great home to enjoy life in.  He is currently LIVING in boarding ...to meet, adopt, foster or sponsor Kong...please visit www.pawtasticfriends.com to sponsor, foster or adopt! Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue is a 501 (c) 3 organization.  Your donations are tax deductible and help dogs right here in Las Vegas.

Tags: 
Tyler's World
Animal Rescue
KLUC
Pawtastic Friends
Las Vegas

Recent Podcast Audio

KLUC
Low cost ways to keep your pets safe in the heat! Tyler's World & Pawtastic Friends 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 315 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla Had To Step Into Spence's Shoes For The Day... And It Ain't Pretty. The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 314 The Chet Buchanan Show
Amazon Prime Price is Right... And We're Giving Away Disneyland Tickets! The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show
Presidential Campaign Slogans from The Chet Buchanan Show for 2020 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes