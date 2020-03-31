I got my free taco from #TacoBell

It's still Taco Tuesday

March 31, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Hey gang!

How's that quarantine coming for you?  I am bored to tears TBH.  You can only clean the house so many times, and my dogs are starting to wonder if I am ever going to leave.  I am starting to going a little stir crazy.  I think I am going to get back into my work out routine and see if that helps out any.  I think I will work abs and core at home.  I'll let you know how that goes as time goes by.  I probably won't! 

So ya'll know I love TACO's & Tequila...since today IS #TacoTuesday  I have to shout out Taco Bell for that Free Taco today!  Also I downloaded Tik Tok and now it's over for the rest of you.  I have been playing with it all day.  Do you have an account?  I am on TiKTok as TylerFoxx985....

Tyler's Taco's

Keep washing your hands, keep sane and at home.  I am on air in the afternoon 2-7  HMU on our text lines at 82985 and on socials @TylerFoxxVegas

 

Tyler

