Tyler's World: Gene Ward Elementary

Am I smarter than a 4th grader???

March 4, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Tyler Foxx
Tylers World
Categories: 
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Hey Foxx gang!

Tyler checking in!  It's Nevada reading week and I was invited back to Gene Ward Elementary School.  Shout out to Mrs. Bley, Mrs Kirov & Mrs Meced + Mr.   Zvada!!!  Thank you for having me.  Since I work in radio I picked books about LISTENING ... and comprehending what you hear.  That was my contribution to their lesson for the day.  Reading is so fundemental and one of the basic building blocks for survival in life.  I was honored to be asked to come back for the 2nd year in a row.  Thank you thank you thank you for sharing your time.  #GeneWardElementary 

 

Tyler Gene Ward
Tyler Foxx

They gave me this cute handmade card and sweet note to thank me for coming. I'll be back to talk about radio with the youngins at the end of the month.  But, I wanted to share it with you guys. 

Shout out to the teachers:

Tylers World
Tyler Foxx

Thanks for having me!  I am the one 98.5 KLUC DJ that is NOT smarter than a 5th grader heheheh

Let's be friends online,

@TylerFoxxVegas

Tags: 
Gene Ward Elementary
KLUC
Las Vegas
Tyler Foxx
Tylers World

Recent Podcast Audio
Episode 414 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Sleeping w/ Boss The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 413 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': DIY Triumphs The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 412 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Firing Your SO Sucks The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 411 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Pigeon Pilot License The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 410 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Kayla's Bionic Foot The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 409 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Dog Custody Battle The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes