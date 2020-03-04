Tyler's World: Gene Ward Elementary

Hey Foxx gang!

Tyler checking in! It's Nevada reading week and I was invited back to Gene Ward Elementary School. Shout out to Mrs. Bley, Mrs Kirov & Mrs Meced + Mr. Zvada!!! Thank you for having me. Since I work in radio I picked books about LISTENING ... and comprehending what you hear. That was my contribution to their lesson for the day. Reading is so fundemental and one of the basic building blocks for survival in life. I was honored to be asked to come back for the 2nd year in a row. Thank you thank you thank you for sharing your time. #GeneWardElementary

Tyler Foxx

They gave me this cute handmade card and sweet note to thank me for coming. I'll be back to talk about radio with the youngins at the end of the month. But, I wanted to share it with you guys.

Shout out to the teachers:

Tyler Foxx

Thanks for having me! I am the one 98.5 KLUC DJ that is NOT smarter than a 5th grader heheheh

Let's be friends online,

@TylerFoxxVegas