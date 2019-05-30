I went shoppin like Macklemore...

Find out what I got!

May 30, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx

I have been at a loss for what to wear for Summer Jam 19 tonite.  Like Macklemore, I ended up doin a little thrift shoppin @ Goodwill.  I found a really cool pair of shoes, a vest, a shirt and pants for under $40.00...in fact I had a few bucks left over to donate. You have to see the shoes tho, they are everything.   Thank you to Morgan Waldron and her awesome staff at Goodwill,  Warm Springs and Rainbow.  You guys ROCK!  Thank you for having us and sharing your time.

See you tonite @ Summer Jam....

- Tyler FoXx

Tags: 
Tylers World
Goodwill
KLUC
Summer Jam

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 292 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet v. Spence In "The Mascot Competition." Can You Trust A Cheater In Business? The Chet Buchanan Show
Coach Otz In Studio The Studio For The First Time The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 291 The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Tyler FoXx & Stephan Sir Freezy on Channel Q Las Vegas Pt II 98.5 KLUC On Demand
FoXx & Freezy Show Live from Las Vegas 05.25.19 #1 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes