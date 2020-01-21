Tyler's World: Presents @ work!

Find out who sent me presents!

January 21, 2020
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx
Hey Foxx gang:

 

On 12/27/2019  I lost my Fawn Doberman Pixie Nicole to Pancreatic Cancer.  It was horrible watching her sick and in the final stages of her life.  I have been literally broken up about her passing.  The thought of going on without her and her silliness was on bearable.  A lot of you have encouraged me to adopt.  I thought about it for a bit and decided it was the best way forward to help.  

After adopting and getting settled.  I get to the radiostation to find this care package from one of my longest term friends Kim.  I love this chick...so thoughtful.  Remi is going to love her toy...

