Tyler's World: Presents @ work!

Hey Foxx gang:

On 12/27/2019 I lost my Fawn Doberman Pixie Nicole to Pancreatic Cancer. It was horrible watching her sick and in the final stages of her life. I have been literally broken up about her passing. The thought of going on without her and her silliness was on bearable. A lot of you have encouraged me to adopt. I thought about it for a bit and decided it was the best way forward to help.

After adopting and getting settled. I get to the radiostation to find this care package from one of my longest term friends Kim. I love this chick...so thoughtful. Remi is going to love her toy...

