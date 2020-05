SHOW US YOUR KLUC!!!!

-MOMS & DADS, GRAB THE KIDS, GET THE CHALK

-IF YOU’RE DESIGNING CHALK ART IN THE DRIVEWAY, SIDEWALK, BACKYARD

-ADD 98.5 KLUC TO YOUR ARTWORK

-TAKE PICS AND TAG US ON SOCIALS @985KLUC #SHOWUSYOURKLUC

-JUST SOME OUTDOOR FUN, WHILE YOU ARE SAFE AT HOME

#STAYCONNECTEDTOGETHER