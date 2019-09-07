FoXx & Freezy from CHANNEL Q 94.1 HD2 Las Vegas talk mental health.

Tomorrow, all Las Vegas Entercom radiostations are airing a special for 2 hours. It's called I'm listening...stars and regular people like us will be sharing their struggles with depression, anxiety. Every single demographic and gender can be affected at any time. If you find yourself in need of immediate help or someone to talk to, please save this number in your phone: 1-800-273-8255 for the talk line. Find more information about I'm listening at www.imlistening.org & https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org › talk-to-someone-now

We love you-

Foxx & Freezy