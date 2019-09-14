Teddy Simms Swings by the FoXx & Freezy show

Description: Chiropractor Teddy Sim stops by the studio to talk about Zumba, his time being a doctor, as well as an event that he will be hosting at Las Vegas PRIDE, October 12th called “Queen of the Night!” (https://www.facebook.com/events/2474904512575418/ )

If you back is out of wack and you need to align your spine, call ChiropracTed at 702-277-1371 or visit ChiropracTED.com