I had a dream about Anna Nicole!

Tyler had a dream about the supermodel Anna Nicole that left him feeling kinda sad. We discussed an evening out in Las Vegas. not getting home until 4am, surreal situations famous people at night clubs, food trucks and eating our feelings at the end of the night. We broke that all down, plus find out about all of our senses, Tyler failed the test. We talked about TV shows "My crazy ex" & "Revenge"...we need your prayers LOL. Listen live every Saturday on 94.1 HD2 from 10am and 11. Plus we had a new gay word of the day. We talked about "ghosting". Worth the 12 minute listen.

- FoXx & Freezy