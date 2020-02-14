Tyler's World: Tyler & Big Mike saving tails

February 14, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Pawtastic Friends
Features

Tyler back doing what I love most.  Saving dogs. Big Mike stopped by and we talked about Bruce.   Meet Bruce our PAWTASTIC FRIEND of the day!   Bruce is still a baby!  Hes loving & calm but still loves playtime and belly rubs...loves going for walks and will even help you hold the leash.  He is currently enrolled in training & a volunteer favorite because...well he's so doggone cute.  Please consider ADOPTING or FOSTERING Bruce.  Every share helps these guys find a home.  FIND OUT MORE: www.pawtasticfriends.com

 

