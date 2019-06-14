Tyler's World -- Celebrates dad this weekend

Hey FoXx Gang

I just wanted to put a quick shout out to all the dad's out there who hold it down for their kids. This goes for the stepdad's and the mom's doing the job of dad. Thanks for holding us down while we grow up to become the people we are destined to become. I think about the work my mom put in as a single mom, and then later my step dad teaching me, things from working on a car and being the most perfect example of how to treat people. I have been blessed with such a great dad. I don't generally add "step" to the word brother/sister or father.

I remember when I was 15 my dad got up at 5am, to come pick me up from doing an overnight shift when I first got into radio. I have had such supportive parents and I could not feel any more blessed. Without him, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am beyond grateful for that.

Happy Father's Day

Tyler