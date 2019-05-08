Find out about my personal experience!

Hey FoXx gang!

Been so busy lately...been posting more video's than blogs. I wanted to get back to the basics and blog for a minute. I used to read a lot about no contact and rehabilitating yourself after narcissistic abuse. I wondered..Does it really work, If I do this, will I feel different? That's exactly what I want to dive into this morning on a special blog about rehabin' yourself after a dark spot in a relationship.

>>>>Does no contact work<<<<<

Tyler, what is the "No Contact Rule". Well, let me break it down for you like this. When you stop putting your energy into someone, they wonder why. Which sort of turns the tables on them. Regardless of whom broke up with who...the party the rule is being used upon inevitably wonders. Why aren't they chasing me, are they ok with the break up. So if someone breaks up with you, immediately agree it is for the best. They will be shocked. Then do NOT for ANY reason contact them. (I know this hurts). You will always be "The one that got away", even if they broke up with you. They may even regret breaking up with you. Possibly reach out to you in a "hoovering". Do not reply to texts, better yet...block them on all platforms and in your phone. In a nutshell that's the no contact rule, and why it works IMHO.

I initiated the no contact rule 9 weeks ago, intending just to put some space on a situation and hit the "pause" button. Since then, I have taken inventory in my own life. I have come to understand things about certain people that just make them so unappealing. So when I started the rule, I was looking for space. Now, I have found that space. I wan't to keep it. Life is too short to allow toxic people to drain your energy. I look at it like this, if they are not adding happiness, they are subtracting from your over all well being. What I started off avoiding was something that I needed to CUT OUT of my life entirely.

