Find out if they still think about you!

Hey Guys!

Good morning and thanks for coming back 2 check out my blog. Today marks 3 weeks since I started relationship rehabbing my life. I have learned so much about healthy relationships and myself in the last few weeks. I have learned that not everyone that comes into your life is "really your friend". There are some people that will come into your life and disappoint you and thats just a fact of life. Sometimes you just have to adjust your crown and keep it movin'. That's the space mentally that I have found myself in. Adjusting my crown.

>>>>Does the Narcissist Miss you>>>>

I do not think the narcissist has the emotional capability to care about anyone other than themselves and their own needs. So in short, No. I do not believe so. Think of it like this. When you get a new phone, it's shiny and new and has some cool options and it's fast. After awhile you get comfortable with the phone and you notice that it's slowing down. So you get a new one. It's shiny and new and fast... you don't really think about your old phone. Except for maybe a few cool options it had. We don't dwell on one or two features. Neither does the narcissist. Do they miss you? No... they miss your features.

I have been writing a lot lately about Narcissists because, I think people really don't know how it works. I blamed myself for so many things. I wasn't attractive enough or not cool enough. It really messed with my self esteem and brought me down, I wallowed in self pity for a year while this all played out. When I started reading into this issue, the light came on and instantly I got it. My success brought the narcissist in my life down. They cant stand to see other people doing better than them. So as a result they de-value you. The minute I let go of ego and started analyzing my feelings I realized that fact, it was much easier to let go than to keep this toxic situation going. As a result I am done. I am 3 weeks into the rest of my life without that person I used to know. I am proud of myself and feeling a lot more confident and while it hurts to let go. It had to be done and it was for my own good. I am way smarter than this stuff. I know better and I know I deserve WAY better. So do you! Please learn from my wild life experience....so that it wasnt completely worthless. Hopefully, I have been able to open someone elses eyes to the narcissists evil ways. Love yourselves just a little more today. You deserve it. This was heavy...let's move on!

I am so excited about the KLUC Summer Jam 19' show on May the 30th @ The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan. Which is one of my favorite hotels on the boulevard anyway. The show is going to be soooooooooooooo LIT this year! KLUC artists Ellie Goulding will be there...Fletcher, Ava Max, Ally Brooke & Madison Beer too! Find the pre sale details here on www.kluc.com by visiting our homepage. This show is going to be so much fun. Plus May is my birthday month. #celebrating.

#KLUC

I love you guys! Have an amazing day.

- Tyler FoXx