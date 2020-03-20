Tylers World: Personal Blog

Hey gang!

I ventured out this morning to a grocery store that actually had stuff in stock. I was shook for a minute and legit resisted the urge to binge panic buy. I still saw people panic buying stuff. Forget getting toilet paper I did buy all the dude wipes that were left in stock. Please look out for your neighbors. If you have never talked to them...this is a great time from a distance to ask if they need anything or are generally okay. Shout out to the people working the essential places required to remain open and to all of the people stocking the shelves late at night to make sure supplies are even available. I have never felt more grateful in my life. Thank you for what you do.

I am broadcasting live from home in the middle of my living room. Today I think I am gonna tone down the dress and only wear pajamas. Yesterday I got ready like I was actually going to work. Today tho...just PJ's nothing formal...plus its Friday TGIF. I'll talk to you on the radio after 2. RADIO.COM = not cancelled...DOWNLOAD IT!

Love U

-@TylerFoxxVegas

Let's be friends on socials!