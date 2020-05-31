Tyler's World on CHANNEL Q 94.1 HD2 Saturday mornings 10-11am

Industry Gods founder and talent manager Lord Ramses dropped by

May 31, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Tyler Foxx
FoXx & Sir Freezy

Ricky & I chopped it up with Lord Ramses this morning in Tylers World. Find out how one trip to the shops brought down Ramses weekend.  Find out how Lord Ramses from Industry Gods Las Vegas is surviving this quarantine. He might be already planning for pool season!  Check out the show HERE! 

Check out Tyler's World every Saturday morning from 10-11am on Las Vegas' OFFICIAL gay radio station!  Find CHANNEL Q @ 94.1 HD2, on the APP (RADIO.COM) & on the web at www.WEARECHANNELQ.com

Lord Ramses
Ramses Vega
Channel Q
Tyler's World
Las Vegas
LGBTQ
Industry Gods
Ricky Cornish
Lord Ramses
Tyler Foxx

