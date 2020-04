Bentley James is one of my favorites...You might have seen her around town. Senor Frogs & Charlies Las Vegas. Bentley puts on one amazing show.

Check out the podcast as we go ON THE REEL with THE.....Miss Bentley James! Find out how she got started and what the future may hold for her.

PS: I tried to talk her into coming back to Vegas :-) Find her online @ https://www.facebook.com/bentley.james.98