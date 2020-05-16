Ricky & Tyler chat with JC Lopez from RELENTLESS ENTERTAINMENT!

We talk drag, quarantine & building brands during this crazy time. CLICK HERE to hear more....

May 16, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Audio

JC Lopez is a hustla!  We love this guy.  Talent Director, Host & Vegas Socialite!  We are trying soooo hard to get on his level. Tyler couldnt resist singing and JC laid down some bars of his own.  Ricky calls that being a belter!   Find why JC thinks that if you don't work the muscle you lose it!  We had a great chat about quarantine and his long list of talents and how JC is staying busy during quarantine.  Check him out Tuesday Nites 9pm-2am at Cats Meow on FREEMONT ST! 

Check out the PODCAST HERE and LISTEN to the show LIVE 10am on Saturday mornings on CHANNEL Q 94.1 HD2

- Ricky & Tyler

www.wearechannelq.com #LasVegas

KLUC PRIDE
JC Lopez
Ricky Cornish
Tyler Foxx
Channel Q
Las Vegas
Relentless Entertainment
podcast

