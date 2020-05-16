Ricky & Tyler chat with The MESSIAH of MAKEOVER

Hair Tips, Celebs & Quarantine. Hear the PODCAST HERE!

May 16, 2020
Tyler Foxx
Tyler Foxx
Daniel DiCriscio is an Award Winning Celebrity Image Consultant, TV Personality, Actor, Model, & Musician.  Daniel is known for his work with Paula Jones, Pamela Anderson, Anna Nicole Smith, and LOADS of other high profile celebs.  We just call him Blonde Jesus!  We talk quarantine cutting & coloring.  He gives us his perspective on this whole quarantine lock down we're all living through.  #Stayconnectedtogether Every Saturday Morning!  10AM on 94.1 HD2  CHANNEL Q! 

Daniel DiCriscio
