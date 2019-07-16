Sky is our Pawtastic Friend of the day!

Shes a sweet young girl who is gentle and knows all her commands

July 16, 2019
Tyler Fox
Tyler Foxx

Roo is looking to brighten your world.  She is a young girl about 3 years old who has blossomed with agility training.  She knows all her basic commands, and is so super sweet.  She is also gentle and treat motivated and is a total people pleaser.  Interested in having your world brightened by having this sweet youngster on your family?  She is availble for adoption foster or can be sponsored for more agility training.

www.pawtasticfriends.com to sponsor, foster or adopt! Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue is a 501 (c) 3 organization.  Your donations are tax deductible and help dogs right here in Las Vegas.

Tyler's World
KLUC
Las Vegas
Animal Rescue
Pawtastic Friends

