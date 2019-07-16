Sky is our Pawtastic Friend of the day!

Roo is looking to brighten your world. She is a young girl about 3 years old who has blossomed with agility training. She knows all her basic commands, and is so super sweet. She is also gentle and treat motivated and is a total people pleaser. Interested in having your world brightened by having this sweet youngster on your family? She is availble for adoption foster or can be sponsored for more agility training.

www.pawtasticfriends.com to sponsor, foster or adopt! Pawtastic Friends Animal Rescue is a 501 (c) 3 organization. Your donations are tax deductible and help dogs right here in Las Vegas.